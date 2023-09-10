Menu
Burkina Faso’s President Seeks Russian Help to Build Nuclear Plant.

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Addressing West Africa’s Energy Deficit: Burkina Faso’s Nuclear Power Ambitions

In light of the energy shortage in West Africa, President Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso aims to build a nuclear power plant in the country. This proposal was discussed in a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Traoré highlighted Burkina Faso’s strategic location, suggesting that such a plant could benefit not only his nation but also neighboring countries.

Expanding Economic Relations

Additionally, President Traoré expressed his desire to redirect most petroleum product imports from Russia to Burkina Faso. This shift would strengthen economic ties between the two nations and contribute to Burkina Faso’s development. The conversation took place during Traoré’s visit to Russia for the Russia-Africa Forum.

The Urgency of the Project

Traoré stressed the critical importance of the nuclear power plant project, urging Putin to expedite its implementation to address the pressing energy needs of the West African sub-region.

Potential Russian Involvement

Given Russia’s expertise and resources, there’s potential for a Russian private company to establish the power plant and sell energy to the entire sub-region, addressing the energy deficit. This partnership could herald a new era of energy cooperation between Africa and Europe.

Political Considerations

It’s essential to note that Burkina Faso has faced isolation since a military coup in January. There’s speculation that Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group, closely aligned with the Kremlin, may take an interest in the country, as it has done in other parts of Africa.

Looking Ahead

In summary, the key takeaways from the leaders’ conversation are the urgent energy needs in West Africa and Burkina Faso’s strategic location. President Traoré sees a solution in establishing a nuclear power plant with potential Russian involvement. The plan to increase petroleum imports from Russia signifies strengthened economic ties. The full implications of these developments will become clearer over time.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

