Bola Tinubu is not my President and will never be – Activist Aisha Yesufu

Sept 10,2023.

Activist Aisha Yesufu has stated that the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is “not her President and will never be.”

In an interview with media personality, Seun Okinbaloye, Aisha claimed that President Tinubu “stole” the people’s mandate during the February 25, 2023 Presidential election by allegedly “rigging” his way to power.

In her words;

‘’I, Aisha Yesufu, I am saying that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not win the 2023 election. He rigged his way to be declared the one with the majority votes. For me, that is a political coup, a civilian coup, that’s the mandate of the people that was stolen and Bola Ahmed will never be my President, not my President”

Watch a video of her speaking below…

(www.naija247news.com)