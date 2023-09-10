Biden Commends Tinubu’s ‘Strong Leadership’ As ECOWAS Chair

President Joe Biden, on Sunday, commended President Bola Tinubu for his “strong leadership” as the chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The United States President hailed the commitment of his Nigerian counterpart in the defense and preservation of democracy in coup-torn Niger Republic and the West African sub-region.

Biden met with Tinubu on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, India and reinforced US’ enduring commitment to Nigeria.

“President Biden welcomed the Tinubu Administration’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy and thanked President Tinubu for his strong leadership as the chair of the Economic Community of West African States to defend and preserve democracy and the rule of law in Niger and the broader region,” the White House said in a statement.

“Nigeria’s invitation to the G20 Summit is a recognition of Nigeria’s important global role as Africa’s largest democracy and economy.”

