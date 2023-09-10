“Beauty Without Brains is an Empty Vessel” – Caroline Danjuma

Sept 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Nollywood actress and reality star, Carolina Hutchins Danjuma has added another feather to her many feathers as she bagged an Honorary Doctorate.

The former Real Housewives of Lagos star, took to her Instagram page to share videos and photos from the award ceremony.

Carolina was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Construction, Real Estate Development, and Corporate Leadership from the European American University.

Expressing excitement over her new feat, Carolina dedicated her degree to every young girl, working hard to achieve their educational degree.

She expressed how honored she was to be conferred with the honor as she noted how beauty without brains is an empty vessel.

“To every young girl. Every woman that is working hard to achieve her educational degree this is for you.

Another feather added”.

“Granny I DID IT.

A great honor to be awarded by the European American University. Thank you to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Kersey, Dr. Okojie, and Dr. Fidelis.

Thanks to my sister Dr Nabilla @nabila.fash.

Beauty without brains is an empty vessel. There is power in education”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Susan Peters, Juliet Ibrahim, Swanky Kerry, BBNaija’s Tega, and Frodd rejoiced with her over her new feat.(www.naija247news.com)