Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Actor Ninalowo’s Estranged Wife Opens New IG Account, Breaks Silence After Marriage Crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Sept 10,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Bunmi, estranged wife of actor Bolanle Ninalowo, has resurfaced on social media after deactivating her previous account amid her marriage crash.

Shortly after the actor announced their separation last Friday, September 1, it was observed that Bunmi had deactivated her Instagram page, #queennino_b, which had over 200,000 followers.

But on Sunday, she resurfaced on Instagram with a new account, which had over 2,000 followers, as of the time of this report.

The mother-of-two shared a birthday post, which was her first public post following her separation from the actor.

Sharing photos of herself on Sunday, she wrote, “On this day a queen was born. Happy 42nd birthday to me.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. People walk past destroyed houses after an earthquake...

Why ‘Ifa oracle’ selected RCCG Pastor, Olaoye, as new Soun

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. There has been controversial news in some quarters...

Storm over Obasanjo’s ‘rethink democracy’ stand

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. The return of coups in some African countries...

You remain the best partner” – Peter Obi celebrates his wife as she turns a year older

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 10,2023. Politician, Peter Obi, has taken to social media...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Morocco mourns quake victims as death toll passes 2,000

Africa 0
Sept 10,2023. People walk past destroyed houses after an earthquake...

Why ‘Ifa oracle’ selected RCCG Pastor, Olaoye, as new Soun

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 10,2023. There has been controversial news in some quarters...

Storm over Obasanjo’s ‘rethink democracy’ stand

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 10,2023. The return of coups in some African countries...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights