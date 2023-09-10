Actor Ninalowo’s Estranged Wife Opens New IG Account, Breaks Silence After Marriage Crash

Sept 10,2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Bunmi, estranged wife of actor Bolanle Ninalowo, has resurfaced on social media after deactivating her previous account amid her marriage crash.

Shortly after the actor announced their separation last Friday, September 1, it was observed that Bunmi had deactivated her Instagram page, #queennino_b, which had over 200,000 followers.

But on Sunday, she resurfaced on Instagram with a new account, which had over 2,000 followers, as of the time of this report.

The mother-of-two shared a birthday post, which was her first public post following her separation from the actor.

Sharing photos of herself on Sunday, she wrote, “On this day a queen was born. Happy 42nd birthday to me.”(www.naija247news.com).