26 drown as Boat Capsizes in Niger State

A tragic incident occurred in Niger State on Sunday when a boat capsized in the Mokwa area, leading to loss of life and uncertainty.

As of the time of this report, the exact number of individuals on board the ill-fated boat and the cause of the accident remain unconfirmed.

Jibrim Muregi, Chairman of Mokwa Local Government, confirmed the incident and stated that rescue operations are underway. He reported the recovery of 21 lifeless bodies and mentioned that three community members from Gbajibo, Ekwa, and Yankeiade were also affected.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, provided a different account of the casualties. He indicated that available information suggested 13 fatalities in the mishap.

Abiodun elaborated, “Information received from the Gbajibo area of Mokwa indicated that a wooden boat carrying passengers from Gbajibo waterside to Tungan-Mango for farming activities capsized.” He noted that the police promptly responded to the incident, with a search and rescue operation in progress.

This tragedy follows a similar incident in Kwara State three months ago, where a boat carrying families returning from a wedding sank in a river, resulting in the loss of over 100 lives.