UN Aircraft overshoots runway at Lagos airport

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 9, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A United Nigeria Airlines aircraft overshot the runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, causing panic among passengers on Friday night, September 8.

The incident happened at about 7:35 pm on Runway 18 Left, during a heavy rainfall at the airport. The aircraft was said to be returning from Owerri, Imo State when it overshot by 200 meters.

No casualty was recorded in the incident.

The airline and the airport authorities are yet to react to the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

