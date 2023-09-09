Menu
“Record Summer Spending by Saudi Football Clubs” In Pursuit of Economic Diversification

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Saudi Arabian football clubs made a significant splash in the summer transfer window, spending a total of $957 million on players, according to Deloitte. This substantial investment included the acquisition of 94 overseas players, with star names like Neymar and Karim Benzema among them. Notably, 37 of these acquisitions came from Europe’s top five leagues.

A significant portion of the Saudi Pro League’s transfer activity involved transactions with English Premier League clubs, resulting in $698 million in overseas transfer fees, including $312 million received by the Saudi teams.

The net spend for the Saudi Pro League, after accounting for income from player sales, amounted to $907 million, ranking second only to the Premier League’s net spend of $1.39 billion.

Saudi clubs also made substantial investments in other European leagues, including $148 million in France’s Ligue 1, $122 million in Italy’s Serie A, $116 million in Spain’s La Liga, and $32 million in Germany’s Bundesliga, as reported by Deloitte.

Despite this impressive showing by the Saudi Pro League, the summer transfer window for the top five European leagues combined saw a total gross spend of $6.1 billion, representing a substantial increase compared to the previous summer’s $4.85 billion.

The Saudi Pro League, which includes four teams owned by the government’s oil-funded Public Investment Fund, has been actively acquiring players to rejuvenate the league as part of the country’s ambitious economic diversification plan.

It’s worth noting that Deloitte’s figures do not account for Al-Nassr’s signing of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the club in January in a two-and-a-half-year deal reportedly worth 400 million euros.

Izzy Wray of the Sports Business Group highlighted that this marked the first time since 2016 that an international league had outspent any of Europe’s big five leagues in a transfer window. She also emphasized the ambitious nature of the player acquisitions and their caliber, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to elevating the Saudi Pro League’s status on the global football stage.

Saudi officials have set an ambitious goal of making the previously less-known Pro League one of the world’s top five domestic football leagues, as measured by the quality of players, stadium attendance, and commercial success. This endeavor represents an integral part of the country’s vision for its football future.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

