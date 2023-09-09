Menu
President Tinubu Approves Construction Of 1,000 Houses In Kebbi, Kastina, Kaduna, Others

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 9,2023.

Vice President Kashim Shettima disclosed on Friday that President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Katsina, Niger and Benue States.

This was made known in a statement issued by Mr Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information, Office of the Vice President.

According to the statement, Shettima gave the hint at the commissioning of projects executed by the Borno State Government in the last 100 days.

The Vice President explained that the housing projects were part of a broad plan by the Federal Government to address conflicts in the north.

Shettima further stated that Tinubu approved N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to kick-start the Pulaku initiative which was a non-kinetic solution to the crisis confronting the people of the northwest.

“President Tinubu has approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community in Kaduna and Benue states.

“President Tinubu insisted that all the victims must be carried along,” the Vice President said.

He added that all parts of the country would benefit from the developmental strides of the President.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

