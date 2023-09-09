Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Laid To Rest In Lagos

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has been laid to rest

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) died about a month ago in the United States.

The preacher, whose church headquarters is in the Ilupeju area of Lagos, was buried on Saturday in a private ceremony attended by family members and close associates.

A funeral service was held earlier in the day at the church’s headquarters.

In his sermon at the event, Bishop David Abioye extolled Pastor Taiwo’s legacies, while commiserating with Fountaineers on the demise of the cleric.

He told the attendees that life is about impact, asking them to maximise their time on earth.

According to him, every man must taste death but what matters in the end is the legacies people leave behind.

“We have to be sensitive to how we spend our life because all man shall die,” he said.

“The big question to all of us is, how are you living?”

Apart from Bishop Abioye, other dignitaries who graced Saturday’s funeral service included Dolapo Osinbajo, the wife of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM)’s Bishop Mike Okonkwo; the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; House on the Rock’s Pastor Paul Adefarasin, a delegation from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), among others.

Born in Kaduna, North-West Nigeria, Pastor Taiwo is survived by five children including Nollywood star Jimmy Odukoya.

See photos from the ceremony below: