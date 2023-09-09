Menu
Political parties

Osinbajo Hails Tribunal Ruling As ‘Great Victory’ For Nigeria’s Democracy

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, calling Wednesday’s judgment a great victory for the rule of law.
According to a statement Saturday by Mohammed Brimah of the former VP’s Media Office, Osinbajo expressed his congratulations in a personal statement.
“The ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law,” the Vice President said.
“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
OSINBAJO CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT TINUBU AND VICE-PRESIDENT SHETTIMA ON THEIR VICTORY AT THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PETITION TRIBUNAL
Immediate Past Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal confirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Election of February 25th, 2023.
In a statement personally signed by the former Vice President, he stated that “the ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law.
“The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.”
Below is the Former Vice President’s message verbatim :
Congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress on the judicial affirmation of the victory at the Presidential election of February 25th 2023.
This ruling is a great victory for Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and its rule of law. The practice of democracy in our nation has been further strengthened by the fact that all parties faithfully followed the electoral process according to the law and relied on our courts in the event of a dispute.
Our nation now needs all of us to work together to address our challenges and to deliver the realization of the incredible potential of our country.
Released by:
Mohammed Brimah
Media Office of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON
Vice President (2015-2023)
9th September, 2023

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

