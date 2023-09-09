Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

NLC moves to tackle Wike’s demolition plan in Abuja

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

THE Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC has drawn a battle line with the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike over the demolitions in the capital city, Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The NLC president Comrade Joe Ajaero in an interview described the demolitions which
he said were mainly directed at the poor as akin to Hitler’s tyranny.

Responding to question during an interview on AIT, Comrade Ajaero said: “Shelter is
among Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and you go and demolish it and ask them to go to hell and your so called master plan is in your pocket.

“Nobody knows where your master plan is. And you watch NLC draws battle line over Wike’s demolition planin Abuja them, some of them use their retirement benefits to start foundation (and you demolish it), that will not continue,” Ajaero
said.

Alleging a war by the Nigerian elites against the poor, Comrade Ajaero said that “Nigeria’s political class should realise that the poor are suffering that they can no longer breathe.”

Noting the way that Wike has gone about the demolitions which the NLC president said
has mostly affected the poor in Abuja, he said: “it is impoverishing the masses and it is done with a level of impunity similar to Hitler’s tyranny in Germany. That should not continue because it is affecting more workers. If you check the peoplewhose houses are being demolished it is that class of people that you have not provided houses for.”

“Nigeria’s disposition to welfarism is gone even when it is provided for in the Constitution.

Nobody cares for your transportation, you generate your water, your electricity, you pay your children’s school fees, no hospitals. Even when workers
contribute money for housing policies, it is being diverted.

So, this war cannot continue,” the NLC president said in vowing to put a stop to the demolitions allegedly orchestrated by Wike that affect the working class in
Abuja.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nairobi’s Climate Summit Seeks External Funding Amid Geopolitical Challenges
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nairobi’s Climate Summit Seeks External Funding Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh The historic gathering on Climate...

President Tinubu joins other world leaders at opening ceremony of the G20 summit currently holding in India

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 9,2023. President Tinubu on Saturday, September 9, joined other...

Chevron Nigeria Limited reiterates commitment to supporting the fight against oil theft

Naija247news, New York -
Lagos, Nigeria, September 8, 2023: Chevron Nigeria Limited...

Will African Union’s G20 membership boost the continent’s foreign policy?

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Prime Minister Narendra Modi of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nairobi’s Climate Summit Seeks External Funding Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh The historic gathering on Climate...

President Tinubu joins other world leaders at opening ceremony of the G20 summit currently holding in India

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 9,2023. President Tinubu on Saturday, September 9, joined other...

Chevron Nigeria Limited reiterates commitment to supporting the fight against oil theft

Business News 0
Lagos, Nigeria, September 8, 2023: Chevron Nigeria Limited...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights