Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk banned for another match and fined £100k for using ‘abusive and insulting’ language towards referee

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 9,2023.

Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk has been banned for one further match and fined £100,000 for using abusive and insulting words to match officials after he was sent off against Newcastle.

The Dutch defender was shown a straight red card for denial of a goal-scoring opportunity when fouling Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but was seen visibly remonstrating with referee John Brookes and fourth official Craig Pawson.

Van Dijk appeared to label the decision a ‘f***ing joke’ and took his time to leave the field of play, before further complaining as he went down the tunnel at St James’ Park.

He was subsequently charged with improper conduct and has now been given an extra ban of a further game, plus a £100,000 fine.

An FA statement on Friday night read: ‘The defender admitted that he acted in an improper manner and used abusive and insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute.

‘The sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course.'(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

