Menu
Search
Subscribe
Colleges

“Kano State Govt Invests N3.57 Billion in First-Class Graduate Scholarships…

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Kano State’s government has allocated N3.57 billion to finance a foreign scholarship program for 550 graduates with first-class degrees from all 44 local government areas. This decision was reached during a recent Executive Council meeting where numerous key initiatives received approval.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Baba Halilu, the state’s Information Commissioner, expressed the government’s dedication to nurturing extraordinary talent, emphasizing that sponsoring these 550 top graduates is an investment in the future leaders of the state. The scholarship program aims to provide these graduates with opportunities for advanced education abroad, enhancing their skills and knowledge, ultimately benefiting the state’s human capital development.

In addition to the foreign scholarship program, the Council has sanctioned N63 million for procuring HIV test kits, underscoring the government’s commitment to public health initiatives and efforts to combat the virus’s spread within the state.

Furthermore, an allocation of N15 million was approved for community mosquito spraying across Kano State, a crucial measure to mitigate health risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and ensure the well-being of residents.

These initiatives reflect the Kano State Government’s dedication to advancing education, public health, and community welfare.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Record Summer Spending by Saudi Football Clubs” In Pursuit of Economic Diversification
Next article
“Governor Akeredolu Returns to Office After Medical Leave, Vows to Complete Tenure”
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Governor Akeredolu Returns to Office After Medical Leave, Vows to Complete Tenure”

Naija247news, New York -
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism...

“Record Summer Spending by Saudi Football Clubs” In Pursuit of Economic Diversification

Naija247news, New York -
Saudi Arabian football clubs made a significant splash in...

“Challenges Persist in Nigeria’s Power Sector: A Closer Look at Q1 2023 Data”

Naija247news, New York -
In a recent analysis of Nigeria's power sector, we...

“2023 AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria’s Clash with Sao Tome and Principe Raises Questions About Player Selection”

Naija247news, New York -
In tomorrow's 2023 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sao...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Governor Akeredolu Returns to Office After Medical Leave, Vows to Complete Tenure”

Political parties 0
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism...

“Record Summer Spending by Saudi Football Clubs” In Pursuit of Economic Diversification

FootBall 0
Saudi Arabian football clubs made a significant splash in...

“Challenges Persist in Nigeria’s Power Sector: A Closer Look at Q1 2023 Data”

Data & News Analysis 0
In a recent analysis of Nigeria's power sector, we...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights