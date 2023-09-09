“Kano State Govt Invests N3.57 Billion in First-Class Graduate Scholarships…

Kano State’s government has allocated N3.57 billion to finance a foreign scholarship program for 550 graduates with first-class degrees from all 44 local government areas. This decision was reached during a recent Executive Council meeting where numerous key initiatives received approval.

Baba Halilu, the state’s Information Commissioner, expressed the government’s dedication to nurturing extraordinary talent, emphasizing that sponsoring these 550 top graduates is an investment in the future leaders of the state. The scholarship program aims to provide these graduates with opportunities for advanced education abroad, enhancing their skills and knowledge, ultimately benefiting the state’s human capital development.

In addition to the foreign scholarship program, the Council has sanctioned N63 million for procuring HIV test kits, underscoring the government’s commitment to public health initiatives and efforts to combat the virus’s spread within the state.

Furthermore, an allocation of N15 million was approved for community mosquito spraying across Kano State, a crucial measure to mitigate health risks associated with mosquito-borne diseases and ensure the well-being of residents.

These initiatives reflect the Kano State Government’s dedication to advancing education, public health, and community welfare.