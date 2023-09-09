Menu
JUST IN: Aircraft skids off runway at Lagos airport

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

An aircraft has skidded off the runway at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Friday evening.

The aircraft, said to be one of United Nigerian airline with registration number 5NBWY, skidded off at about 6:48 pm while trying to land under a very high rainfall.

According to a source, who does not want to be mentioned, the Airfield was temporarily closed but reopened at 8:10 p.m.

“At about 20:00hrs, passengers were evacuated from the affected aircraft, with no casualty.”

Confirming this, a post by the National Emergency Management Agency on X (formerly Twitter) disclosed that 51 passengers and four crew members were onboard.

“A United Nigerian Airline 51 passengers and 4 Crew United Nigeria airline with registration number 5NBWY skidded off the local runway while trying to land under a very high rainfall at about 1848 hours.

“All passengers evacuated successfully without casualty The airspace has been opened for operations now,” the post read.

