“If you want to stay rich, stay stingy” – Akon warns

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 9, 2023.

Senegalese-American singer, Akon has warned music stars such as Davido to avoid buying or owning private jets.

The ‘Blame It On Me’ crooner gave the warning while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of Impulsive Podcast.

He said celebrities should steer clear of private jets if they want to “stay rich.”

“Whatever you do, do not own a private jet. Bro, owning a jet is spending at least 2-3 million dollars a year just for upkeep.

“You spend more on the maintenance than the actual jet cost. This is the advice I give everybody. The money that you have now has to last you a lifetime.

“When you reason it that way, you are going to be very prudent,”Akon said.

According to Akon, “If you want to stay rich, stay stingy. I’m the stingiest man on the planet.”

Some Nigerian singers are owners of private jets. The first to acquire one was Davido in 2018. Wizkid is also said to have his own jet too.(www.naija247news.com).

