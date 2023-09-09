“Governor Akeredolu Returns to Office After Medical Leave, Vows to Complete Tenure”

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed optimism about completing his tenure after returning from a three-month medical vacation in Germany. He made this statement during a stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State, just a day after his return.

Governor Akeredolu, who handed over his resumption letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, thanked the people for their prayers and support during his absence. He assured everyone that he was back and ready to resume work immediately, with the determination to complete his full term in office.

He stated, “I am back, and by the grace of God, I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office.”

Akeredolu’s return was met with gratitude as he acknowledged the prayers and well-wishes of the people. He emphasized that his return was a result of their prayers and the will of the majority.

The governor was accompanied to the meeting by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, members of the State Executive Council, National Assembly members, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Working Committee. Before his medical leave, Akeredolu had temporarily handed over his duties to his deputy.