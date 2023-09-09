Menu
G20 Membership Will Allow Africa To Help Respond To 'Global Challenges' – AU

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

African Union’s G20 Membership Enhances Global Contribution, Says AU Commission Head

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union Commission, expressed enthusiasm about the African Union’s full membership in the G20, highlighting the opportunity it presents for the continent to play a more influential role in addressing global challenges.

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mahamat welcomed this development and emphasized the significance of the African Union’s effective contribution to global problem-solving.

The African Union, consisting of 55 member states (with six junta-ruled nations currently suspended), collectively possesses a GDP of $3 trillion and a population of approximately 1.4 billion people. However, within the G20, which previously included 19 countries and the European Union, Africa was represented solely by South Africa.

Prominent African leaders also expressed their optimism about this milestone. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, participating in the summit, expressed the continent’s anticipation of leveraging the G20 platform to advance its global aspirations.

Kenyan President William Ruto emphasized the newfound opportunity for African interests and perspectives to have a voice and visibility within the G20, enabling the continent to shape decisions that advance its interests.

Additionally, Ruto highlighted the potential for the African Union to promote the outcomes of the recent Africa Climate Summit and advocate for fundamental reforms in international financial institutions and multilateral development banks.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

