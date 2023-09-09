Menu
Fifteen feared dead as boat capsizes in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 9, 2023.

At least fifteen persons are feared dead after a local boat conveying residents including children, capsized in the popular Njuwa lake across Rugange village in Yola South local Government area of Adamawa State on Friday, September 8.

According to reports, the boat conveying the victims was crossing to main Yola town where they were heading for their routine local businesses when they experienced a heavy windstorm that blew water into their boat which capsized instantly.

The local boat was said to have been carrying about twenty passengers on board but only six were rescued by local divers and a bigger boat which arrived at the scene.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said rescue operations is ongoing to locate and rescue the Capsized Canoe and those on board.(www.naija247news.com).

