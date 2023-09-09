Menu
“Electrocution Tragedy Strikes as Thief Attempts Transformer Cable Theft in Niger State”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In the early hours of Friday, an unidentified man met a tragic end when he was electrocuted while attempting to steal transformer cables on the premises of the Niger State Printing Press in Minna, Niger State.

The staff of the printing firm made the grim discovery, finding the man’s lifeless body hanging near the transformer. The incident was promptly reported to the Niger Police Command.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesperson for the Niger Police Command, confirmed the incident and stated that the deceased’s body had been taken to Minna General Hospital.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), represented by Aminu Ubandoma from the Legal Unit, acknowledged receiving a report about the incident. The AEDC is now collaborating with local security agencies, particularly the police, to combat the growing issue of transformer vandalism in the area.

This incident adds to the concerning trend of vandalism in the state, with perpetrators often targeting critical infrastructures, particularly power equipment, during odd hours.

Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

