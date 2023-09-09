“Challenges Persist in Nigeria’s Power Sector: A Closer Look at Q1 2023 Data”

In a recent analysis of Nigeria’s power sector, we delve into the latest data provided by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), shedding light on ongoing challenges. During Q1 ’23, distribution companies (Discos) managed to bill only 5,844GWh out of the 7,496GWh of energy received. This resulted in revenue collection of approximately NGN 247 billion falling short of the NGN 359 billion energy bill, reflecting a collection efficiency of 69%, down from the previous quarter’s 73%.

This discrepancy between billed amounts and actual collections underscores the liquidity problems faced by the sector. Nigeria’s significant metering gap and the absence of cost-reflective tariffs contribute to these collection inefficiencies.

NERC’s data reveals that, of the over 12.4 million registered electricity customers in Q1 ’23, only 5.4 million (43.3%) had meters. Despite initiatives like the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) and National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), which metered approximately 2.2 million consumers by Mar ’23, the metering challenge persists.

Due to the revenue shortfall, Discos could only remit NGN 171 billion of the NGN 253 billion invoiced to them by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) and the market operator, resulting in a remittance performance of 67.4%, lower than the previous quarter’s 78.7%.

These electricity deficits are subsidized by the federal government, which provided NGN 36 billion in subsidy payments during the quarter. Regarding electricity generation, Discos generated 9,350.2GWh in Q1 ’23, slightly lower (-0.2% q/q) than the previous quarter.

On the distribution front, the sector reported aggregate technical, commercial, and collection (ATC&C) losses of 46.4%, significantly surpassing the c.20.1% allowance stated in the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) for Q1 ’23. The regulator attributes these losses to energy theft, poor revenue collection, and inefficient distribution networks.

While the 2023 Electricity Act brings positive developments for the sector, closing the metering gap and ensuring fair tariffs for customers remain imperative.