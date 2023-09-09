Menu
Cable vandal electrocuted while attempting to steal transformer cables in Niger

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 9, 2023.

Man suspected to be a vandal was electrocuted while trying allegedly to steal transformer cables inside the premises of Niger State Printing Press in Minna.

The corpse of the man was found by some staff of the printing press, hanging on the transformer in the early hours of Friday, September 8, 2023.

Head of Legal Unit of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, Aminu Ubandoma, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the company had been receiving several reports of transformers vandalism.

He disclosed that the company was working with security agencies, especially with the police, to ensure the rate of transformer vandalism was reduced to the barest minimum.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Niger Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said at about 11:00 a.m. on Friday, an incident of suspected electrocution/vandalism was reported.

He said the incident occurred around old secretariat area at the printing press premises where a body of a male adult, yet to be identified, was found at a transformer with cable cutter and some vandalised cables.

He was suspected to have been electrocuted.

Mr. Abiodun said the body was taken to General Hospital Minna by Morris patrol team and was confirmed dead in the hospital.

He noted that effort was ongoing to locate the relative of the deceased as the incident was under investigation in collaboration with AEDC.(www.naija247news.com).

