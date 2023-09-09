BREAKING: Fubara places N100m bounty on killer of Rivers DPO

**Governor Declares Suspects Wanted and Suspends Monarch Indefinitely**

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has taken decisive action in response to the murder of Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim, in Odiemudie Community, Ahoada East local government area of the state. Fubara has declared Gift David Okpara Okpolowu, known as 2-Baba, and all members of his criminal gang wanted for their involvement in the crime. Additionally, a reward of N100 million has been offered for information leading to 2-Baba’s arrest and prosecution.

Furthermore, the governor has imposed an indefinite suspension on monarch Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi. This decision comes as a result of evidence indicating the monarch’s complicity in ceding control of his territory to David Gift and his gang, enabling their criminal activities.

Governor Fubara made these announcements in a statement released on Saturday evening. The statement reveals that the murder of SP Bako Angbashim was carried out by criminals who had established camps in the area, contributing to a rise in violent crimes, including kidnapping and terrorism in the Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Fubara emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the security of all residents and vowed to bring Gift David and his gang to justice. He also expressed condolences to SP Bako’s family and the State’s Police Command, acknowledging the officer’s bravery and sacrifice in serving the nation. The government stands with SP Bako’s family during this difficult time and prays for the peaceful repose of his soul.