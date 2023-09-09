Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Akeredolu signs Ondo LCDAs bill into law

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has signed into law the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bill, which had earlier been approved by the state House of Assembly, was presented to the governor for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Saturday, noted that the governor’s decision has provided legal support for the establishment of LCDAs in the state.

“The establishment of these LCDAs marks a substantial step towards fulfilling Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State,” the statement read.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Taraba varsity partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park
Next article
BREAKING: Fubara places N100m bounty on killer of Rivers DPO
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How unknown gunmen assassinated Rivers DPO – Police

Naija247news, New York -
**Police Vow to Pursue and Prosecute Killers of DPO...

BREAKING: Fubara places N100m bounty on killer of Rivers DPO

Naija247news, New York -
**Governor Declares Suspects Wanted and Suspends Monarch Indefinitely** Rivers State...

Taraba varsity partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo,...

G20 summit avoids condemning Russia for Ukraine war, calls for peace

Naija247news, New York -
Ukraine says declaration 'nothing to be proud of' Germany's Scholz...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

How unknown gunmen assassinated Rivers DPO – Police

CrimeWatch 0
**Police Vow to Pursue and Prosecute Killers of DPO...

BREAKING: Fubara places N100m bounty on killer of Rivers DPO

CrimeWatch 0
**Governor Declares Suspects Wanted and Suspends Monarch Indefinitely** Rivers State...

Taraba varsity partners NEDC, World Bank to establish agro industrial park

Education 0
September 9, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights