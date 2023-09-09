Menu
Actress Moyo Lawal Breaks Silence On Leaked Sex Tape

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 9, 2023.

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has reacted to the leaked sex tape which has gone viral and is currently trending on social media.

The viral video has caused a stir on social media, as one of the many unending leaked sex tapes from Nigerian celebrities and entertainers.

The videos making rounds on Twitter, the beloved movie star could be seen in an intimate moment with her lover. Moyo Lawal could be seen in her ‘birthday suit’ while enjoying some fun time with her lover, who was recording their escapade.

The video has since caused a stir online as many slammed her for being gullible to allow a man to record a tape of her, despite the series of leaked tapes among celebrities.

Reacting to the video hours later, Lawal said she was not bothered, as she did not know how to engage in battles.

She added that nobody could use sex tape to “drag me down.”.  (www.naija247news.com).

