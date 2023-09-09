Menu
“2023 AFCON Qualifier: Nigeria’s Clash with Sao Tome and Principe Raises Questions About Player Selection”

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

In tomorrow’s 2023 AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe in Uyo, it’s being compared to the legendary David vs. Goliath duel. Coach Jose Peseiro, whose contract recently got extended, has called up 23 foreign-based professionals, including Ballon d’Or nominee Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest, Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan, Gift Orban, Victor Boniface, and more.

Sao Tome and Principe, on the other hand, brought an all-foreign-based squad, marking a historic first for their country. This decision has sparked controversy in their domestic league, but the coach defends it, looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, some football enthusiasts question the need for Nigeria to summon 23 foreign-based players to face the relatively lower-rated Sao Tome and Principe, a team that the Super Eagles defeated 10-0 in Morocco last year, led by Victor Osimhen.

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala believes that using mainly home-based players for this match would have made more sense, especially since Nigeria has already secured qualification for the next AFCON.

Moses Kpakor, a former Super Eagles midfielder, also criticized Jose Peseiro for excluding home-based players, emphasizing the importance of blending foreign-based and local talents.

Critics argue that the Nigerian Football Federation’s (NFF) approach lacks financial prudence and a clear long-term strategy. They question when the NFF will prioritize building a solid home-based team.

In the eyes of observers, the issues plaguing Nigerian football continue, with mismanagement taking an even more concerning turn.

