Political parties

You’ll Never Be President – Reno Omokri Taunts Peter Obi

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

Reno Omokri, says the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, will never be the President of Nigeria, in his lifetime.

Omokri made this statement on his social media platforms shortly after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal gave its judgment in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

He said he would make sure Obi does not assume the highest political position, because of the cyber assault his followers popularly known as ‘Obidients’ meted on his daughter and family.

The former presidential aide claimed that nobody has suffered from the former Anambra governor’s “ill-mannered followers like my family and I.”

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed Obi’s petition challenging Tinubu’s victory as president..

Reacting, Omokri said he would never live to see Obi enter the Presidential Villa as an elected president.

“Peter Obi, I am waiting for you in 2027 and 2031. God sparing my life. Because of what your mannerless fascist horde did to my then one-year-old daughter and the rest of my family, I have vowed that you will never smell the Presidency. Never,” he wrote.

“Nobody has suffered from your ill-mannered followers like my family and I. And even if it means spending everything I have, I will do it to ensure that Nigeria never makes the mistake of electing you as her President, now and forever.”

Nigeria Immigration Service and Hire Purchase Passports by Michael Owhoko
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

