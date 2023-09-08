Will G-20 Membership Give the Continent a Voice?: Next Africa

The African Union is expected to be granted permanent membership of the Group of 20 at this weekend’s summit in India.

But why now and what does it mean?

After years of indifference, rich nations in North America and Europe have been scrambling to repair relations with Africa after recognizing that China stole a march on them with billions of dollars of investment.

Now, a bounty of metals essential for the clean-energy transition and potential as a future green hydrogen supplier to Europe has boosted the continent’s geopolitical importance.

China, and to a lesser extent India and Russia, have been wooing African nations for some time already. Last month the BRICS bloc of large emerging markets added two new African members, Ethiopia and Egypt (it already includes South Africa).

To many, BRICS is seen as an attempt by China to build a rival to groups such as the G-20 and the Group of Seven wealthy nations, so finally moving on the AU request isn’t a surprise, even if it may struggle to be heard.

“This is purely symbolic,” said Robert Besseling, chief executive officer of Pangea-Risk. “The decision to include the AU is aimed at attracting more Global South voices as a counterweight to the China-led BRICS.”

Whatever the reasons, it’s a win for Africa, which has long complained that having a sole representative in the G-20 — South Africa — kept a fast-growing continent out of global decision-making. It will now have the same status at the European Union within the group.

But there are negatives too.

A G-20 seat may bring more scrutiny of the 55-member African bloc that’s appeared toothless in its response to nine military coups in just three years, and civil wars in Ethiopia and Sudan.

If the AU has no influence on its own continent, it may not be taken seriously on a global stage.