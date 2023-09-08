Wike calls for suspension of Atiku and Tambuwal from PDP

Sept 8,2023.

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has called for the suspension of Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and former Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal from the party.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, September 7, Wike claimed that PDP lost the presidential election because of high-handedness, greed and impunity.

He also dismissed former PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu’s call for him to be expelled from the party, stating that Momodu is ‘politically irrelevant’ and can’t win an election in his local government area.

Wike further commended Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court for a j’ob well done.’ He stated that the judgment which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory was profound as it was based on sound judgement in terms of technicality and practicality.He said;

“The will of the people is determined through the ballot box. How could PDP have won the election when you consider the mood of the nation at that time?

“Look at the areas that the PDP did not win because of high-handedness, because of greed because of impunity. If the PDP had done what they were supposed to do, then you could have talked about that.

“There should be equity, there should be justice, there should be fairness and that is why I am calling on the National Working Committee, they should suspend the presidential candidate, suspend people like Aminu Tambuwal so that they can rebuild the party (PDP).”(www.naija247news.com)