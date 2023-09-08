Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Wike calls for suspension of Atiku and Tambuwal from PDP

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike has called for the suspension of Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and former Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal from the party.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, September 7, Wike claimed that PDP lost the presidential election because of high-handedness, greed and impunity.

He also dismissed former PDP presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu’s call for him to be expelled from the party, stating that Momodu is ‘politically irrelevant’ and can’t win an election in his local government area.

Wike further commended Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court for a j’ob well done.’ He stated that the judgment which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory was profound as it was based on sound judgement in terms of technicality and practicality.He said;

“The will of the people is determined through the ballot box. How could PDP have won the election when you consider the mood of the nation at that time?

“Look at the areas that the PDP did not win because of high-handedness, because of greed because of impunity. If the PDP had done what they were supposed to do, then you could have talked about that.

“There should be equity, there should be justice, there should be fairness and that is why I am calling on the National Working Committee, they should suspend the presidential candidate, suspend people like Aminu Tambuwal so that they can rebuild the party (PDP).”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Judiciary was right when he reclaimed his mandate as governor but wrong now that he lost – Wike Fires Peter Obi
Next article
MTN Nigeria Awards New Contract to ATC Nigeria Wireless, Changes Lease Contract with IHS
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept.8,2023. The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister...

Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept.8,2023. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given...

State Governors pardon 500 inmates in 8 months

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Past and present governors have pardoned...

AIICO Insurance Plc announces appointment of Gbenga Ilori as Executive Director

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc has notified the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept.8,2023. The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister...

Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept.8,2023. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given...

State Governors pardon 500 inmates in 8 months

Nigeria 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Past and present governors have pardoned...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights