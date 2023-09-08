Unknown Gunmen Kills 30 Persons, kidnaps 19 in Abuja

September 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than 19 persons were, yesterday, kidnapped in Bwari Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This came as no fewer than 30 people were few days ago killed in a landslide caused by the activities of illegal miners in the Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

Meanwhile, there was a maiden meeting between the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the six Area Councils chairmen, yesterday.

The minister, who was miffed at the developments said he would summon the FCT Director of Department of State Services as well as the Commissioner of Police to receive adequate briefings on the kidnap and facilitate rescue operations.

He asked the council bosses to set up surveillance task force in their areas to monitor mining activities, adding that he would meet with his counterpart in Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, to eliminate illegal mining in the FCT.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the councils, Kwali Area Council chairman, Danladi Chiya, appealed to the minister and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, to come to their aide.

He said: “When we heard about your appointment, we were happy because you have been a council chairman and, therefore, understand our challenges. Our challenges are inadequate funding of the local government system.

“We have the major challenge of insecurity across the six Area Councils. Just today (yesterday), about 19 people were kidnapped in Bwari Area Council. I just received about five in my council, who were in captivity for about six days.”(www.naija247news.com).