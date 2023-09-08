Stock Market Declines by 0.30%,MTN Nigeria,29 stocks sheds weight

September 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market on Thursday closed lower as MTN Nigeria and other 29 stocks shed weights due to profit taking.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.30% to close at 68,082.11 points from the previous close of 68,286.28 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.30% to close at N37.262 trillion from the previous close of N37.374 trillion, thereby shedding N112 billion.

An aggregate of 378 million units of shares were traded in 8,106 deals, valued at N8.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 26 equities emerged as gainers against 30 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Beta Glass led other gainers with 9.97% growth to close at N51.85 from the previous close of 47.15.

CADBURY, CWG and TANTALIZER among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.86%, 9.81% and 9.52% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MARISON led other price decliners as it shed 9.89% of its share price to close at N2.55 from the previous close of N2.83.

COURTVILLE and NASCON among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.69% and 6.83% respectively.

Volume Drivers

OANDO traded about 91.6 million units of its shares in 1,238 deals, valued at N679 million.

Dangote Sugar traded about 23 million units of its shares in 760 deals, valued at N1.5 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 22 million units of its shares in 285 deals, valued at N193.6 million.(www.naija247news.com).