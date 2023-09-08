Rihanna and ASAP Rocky name second son one month after his birth.

September 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Celebrity couple, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky, have revealed the name of their second child, a month after his birth.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the couple has named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers.

The certificate also showed that the baby was born on 1 August at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul, 35, and the rapper, 34, appear to have established a naming tradition, giving their children names beginning with the letter ‘R’.

The couple previously welcomed their first son RZA Athelston Mayers, who was named in tribute to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, in May 2022.

Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her second child during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance back in February, when she was spotted rubbing her stomach on stage, prompting many viewers to suggest that she was pregnant. (www.naija247news.com).