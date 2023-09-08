RCCG pastor Afolabi Olaoye installed as new Soun of Ogbomoso

Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has been installed as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Olaoye was installed by kingmakers led by Sobalaje Otolorin at the palace on Friday.

Other traditional rites for the throne have commenced.

The new Soun arrived at Ogbomoso on Friday morning with a private jet from the US.

On September 2, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, approved the appointment of Olaoye as the new Soun.

Olaloye succeeds Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade III who died in December 2021, aged 95, after reigning for 48 years.

Olaoye is a descendant of the 9th Soun of Ogbomoso, the late Oba Laoye Orumogege from Baiyewuwon ruling house of Aremo House, Ode-Aremo, Ogbomoso.

He is the pastor of RCCG, Jesus House, Washington DC, USA.

On Thursday, a high court sitting in Ogbomoso restrained Makinde, attorney-general of the state, commissioner of local government and chieftaincy, and their agents from presenting any instrument of office in any form of ceremony, or issuance of certificate of installation to Olaoye, pending the final determination of a suit.

The court gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte in a suit filed by one of the contenders for the Soun of Ogbomoso stool, Muhammed Kabir Olaoye.