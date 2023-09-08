Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi hits back at Neymar for saying he and Lionel Messi ‘went through hell’ in Paris

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept,8,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has hit back at criticism levelled at the French club from both former star Neymar and ex-sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazilian star left the French capital this summer for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a deal worth £78million following his world-record arrival from Barcelona in 2017.

However, after securing an exit from the club, he slammed the club over how he felt he and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi had been treated, claiming that the pair had been put through hell.

Neymar, as per AS Sports, said: ‘I was very happy for the year he (Messi) had, but also very sad, because he lived both sides of the coin.

“He realised a dream with Argentina and won everything, but at PSG he lived through hell. We both did.”

Messi left (PSG) in a way that, in a football perspective, he did not deserve. Everything he is, everything he does, anyone who knows him, he’s a guy who trains, fights, if he loses he’s angry and was unfairly accused.

‘It made me very happy that he won the World Cup. Messi deserved to ‘end’ his career like this.’

Former chief Leonardo also suggested that the pair as well as Kylian Mbappe were not aided by support from the club and the recognition to create a winning environment.

As a result, Al-Khelaifi has now hit back at the claims.

‘Kylian Mbappé is an incredible player and a fantastic person,’ Al-Khelaifi said.

And PSG’s team has never been so united on and off the pitch. This is something that we saw in this weekend’s 4-1 win at Lyon.

We have a fantastic coach [Luis Enrique] and sports director [Luis Campos], and I am very happy with the renewed spirit that reigns in the club.

‘This year, in the new PSG cycle, we focus less on results and more on performance and our style of play,’ Al-Khelaifi added. ‘If we do this, the results will accompany us.

‘But some forget that, in the last four seasons, PSG has reached both the final of the Champions League and the semifinal of the same competition and only two other teams have gone further.'(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen set Catholic Parish residence ablaze, kill seminarian in Kaduna
Next article
Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Showmax, an online movie streaming platform,...

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 8,2023. The immediate past governor of Rivers State and...

Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers

Naija247news, New York -
MTN Group Ltd., Africa's largest wireless firm, has announced...

Gunmen set Catholic Parish residence ablaze, kill seminarian in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Catholic Parish house in Kamantan,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“The Real Housewives of Lagos”will premier Sept. 29 – Showmax

Entertainment 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Showmax, an online movie streaming platform,...

Election Petition Not Won By Propaganda Or On Social Media’ – Wike Throws More Jabs

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 8,2023. The immediate past governor of Rivers State and...

Africa’s largest Wireless Company Makes Deal with American Tower to Operate its Nigerian Towers

Big Tech 0
MTN Group Ltd., Africa's largest wireless firm, has announced...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights