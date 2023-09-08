‘PDP Rejects PEPT Judgement, says It’s Generous In Technicalities’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in the petition filed by the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

In a statement rejecting the judgement, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, described the verdict as generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.

The opposition party added that “the judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.

READ ALSO: After 12-Hour Marathon Judgement, Tribunal Dismisses Obi, Atiku’s Petitions, Affirms Tinubu’s Victory

It stated that as a law-abiding political party, it will with its lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the judgement and decide on the next line of action within the ambits of the law.

The Tribunal delivered a 12-hour marathon judgement on Wednesday, throwing out the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); PDP and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; as well as that of the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani not only dismissed the consolidated petitions of the PDP, the APM, and the LP, but it also clearly affirmed the victory of Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.

“This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Justice Tsammani said. “The parties are to bear their cost.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!