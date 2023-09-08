Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

‘PDP Rejects PEPT Judgement, says It’s Generous In Technicalities’

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) in the petition filed by the party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
In a statement rejecting the judgement, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, described the verdict as generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.
The opposition party added that “the judgement is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in Court; against the relevant Electoral Laws, Guidelines and Regulations as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)”.
READ ALSO: After 12-Hour Marathon Judgement, Tribunal Dismisses Obi, Atiku’s Petitions, Affirms Tinubu’s Victory
It stated that as a law-abiding political party, it will with its lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the judgement and decide on the next line of action within the ambits of the law.
The Tribunal delivered a 12-hour marathon judgement on Wednesday, throwing out the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); PDP and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; as well as that of the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani not only dismissed the consolidated petitions of the PDP, the APM, and the LP, but it also clearly affirmed the victory of Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State.
“This petition accordingly lacks merit. I affirm the return of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Justice Tsammani said. “The parties are to bear their cost.”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Niger East: Tribunal Upholds Senator Sani Musa’s Election
Next article
Akpabio Hails Tribunal Verdict, Tells Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Govt
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month

Naija247news, New York -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has finally announced a...

Grammy Museum to launch 50 years of hip-hop exhibit featuring artifacts from Tupac, Biggie

Naija247news, New York -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Museum announced Thursday...

APC Congratulates Tinubu On Court Win, Tells Nigerians To Join Nation-Building

Naija247news, New York -
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives...

Akpabio Hails Tribunal Verdict, Tells Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Govt

Naija247news, New York -
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the judgement...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month

Music 0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has finally announced a...

Grammy Museum to launch 50 years of hip-hop exhibit featuring artifacts from Tupac, Biggie

Lifestyle News 0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Museum announced Thursday...

APC Congratulates Tinubu On Court Win, Tells Nigerians To Join Nation-Building

Political parties 0
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights