Political parties

PDP crisis worsens as Nyesom Wike Calls for Suspension of Atiku and Others

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has launched another verbal assault against members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a recent development, Wike is urging the PDP’s National Working Committee to suspend Atiku and former Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign, Senator Waziri Tambuwal, among other party members.

Wike conveyed his message during an interview on the political program “Politics Today” on Channels Television, which took place on Thursday. In addition to his calls for suspension, he dismissed former PDP presidential aspirant Dele Momodu as politically inconsequential, asserting that Momodu couldn’t win an election even in his local government area.

During the interview, the former Rivers State Governor also took the opportunity to applaud the Judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court for their diligent work. He described the judgment affirming President Bola Tinubu’s victory as profound, emphasizing its foundation on sound technical and practical judgment.

When asked about the election, Wike emphasized that the will of the people is determined through the ballot box. He raised concerns about areas where the PDP had not won due to issues such as high-handedness, greed, and impunity within the party. He stressed the need for equity, justice, and fairness, and consequently called on the National Working Committee to suspend the presidential candidate and individuals like Aminu Tambuwal in order to facilitate the party’s rebuilding process.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the PDP leadership were unsuccessful. However, an anonymous member of the party’s National Executive Committee remarked, “Wike is desperate for attention, we will not indulge him, at the appropriate time he will hear from the party.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan.

