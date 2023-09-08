Nigeria is suffering from poor leadership, management, says Tinubu

Title: President Tinubu’s Vision for Nigeria’s Prosperity and Unity

President Bola Tinubu, currently attending the G-20 Summit in India, shared his motivations for running for the presidency during an interaction with Nigerians. He emphasized that despite Nigeria’s abundant resources and a knowledgeable populace, the country still faces challenges in management and leadership.

The President urged Nigerians to harness the nation’s rich diversity as a powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development. He emphasized that diversity should drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.

President Tinubu stated, “We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible, if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity.”

Reflecting on his own journey, President Tinubu highlighted the role of education in his success. He encouraged Nigerian students in India to strive for excellence and assured them that with dedication, honesty, determination, and a change of mindset, they could achieve great heights in their careers.

He shared his personal experience, saying, “Good education brought me here, and I am happy to stand before you as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world because of my education. You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all, no matter which part of Nigeria you are from.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, also addressed the students and explained President Tinubu’s foreign policy priorities, which include improving services for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Business magnate Tony Elumelu expressed confidence in Nigeria as an investment destination, emphasizing the nation’s potential for remarkable returns on investments and the success of Nigerians worldwide.

President Tinubu’s message centered on leveraging Nigeria’s diversity and human resources to overcome leadership and management challenges and pave the way for a prosperous future.