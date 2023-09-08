Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira appreciates against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar as it exchanged at N736.62 at the Investors and Exporters window.

The Domestic currency appreciated by 4.53 per cent compared to the N771.59 it exchanged for the dollar on Wednesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N774.74 to the dollar on Thursday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N736.62.

The naira sold for as low as 700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 66.43 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Thursday.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday
Next article
Nigeria can earn N10trn annually through knowledge based economy -Expert
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Unknown Gunmen Kills 30 Persons, kidnaps 19 in Abuja

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 19 persons were,...

Nigeria can earn N10trn annually through knowledge based economy -Expert

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Executive Director/Global Impact Lead of Research...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

You’ll Never Be President – Reno Omokri Taunts Peter Obi

Naija247news, New York -
Reno Omokri, says the flagbearer of the Labour Party...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unknown Gunmen Kills 30 Persons, kidnaps 19 in Abuja

Security News 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than 19 persons were,...

Nigeria can earn N10trn annually through knowledge based economy -Expert

Economy 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Executive Director/Global Impact Lead of Research...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, sunshine from Friday

Climate change 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights