Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

MTN Nigeria Awards New Contract to ATC Nigeria Wireless, Changes Lease Contract with IHS

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has notified the Nigeria Exchange and the investing public that the lease of approximately 2.5k network sites, for which IHS Nigeria Limited currently provides tower services, is due to expire in 2024 and 2025.

In a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, MTN Nigeria stated thus:

In line with MTN Nigeria’s procurement policy, which seeks to ensure transparent and competitive bidding process, the Company called for tender for these tower contracts.

Following a review of the bids received for tower services for the affected sites, ATC Nigeria Wireless Infrastructure Solutions Limited was selected has the preferred tower company for those sites based on its superior bid submission. Additionally, this will further diversify our site portfolio and align with our proactive initiative to renegotiate tower agreement, focusing on ensuring terms that will help cushion the business form the volatility in our trading environment.

ATC will take over provision of tower services for the affected sites from 2025.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wike calls for suspension of Atiku and Tambuwal from PDP
Next article
President Tinubu’s townhall meeting with Nigerians in India
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept.8,2023. The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister...

Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept.8,2023. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given...

State Governors pardon 500 inmates in 8 months

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Past and present governors have pardoned...

AIICO Insurance Plc announces appointment of Gbenga Ilori as Executive Director

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. AIICO Insurance Plc has notified the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept.8,2023. The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister...

Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept.8,2023. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given...

State Governors pardon 500 inmates in 8 months

Nigeria 0
September 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Past and present governors have pardoned...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights