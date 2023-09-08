Menu
Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept.8,2023.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) two weeks to clear all the pending passport applications.

Ojo gave the directive at a meeting with Caroline Adepoju, Acting Comptroller-General of Immigration in Abuja on Thursday, September 7. Yinka Fisher, managing director of Iris Smart Technologies, the company in charge of the production of Nigerian passport booklets also attended the meeting.

The Minister said he decided to give the directive in fulfilment of his promise to remove all bottlenecks in the acquisition of Nigerian passports and other immigration documents.He said;

“Delays in the processing and enrolment of passports in Nigeria have been a source of frustration for citizens, causing significant delays in obtaining crucial travel documents.

“Having to deal with about 200,000 backlogs calls for a national emergency. As far as I am concerned, the issue of passport is a national emergency; I keep getting emails daily from Nigerians complaining.

We cannot continue like this. It has become an embarrassment to President Bola Tinubu. I represent him here as your minister.

That embarrassment is mine now. I am not changing my words. I need the backlog cleared in two weeks. I get daily reports on enrolment from NIS on my phone. This is my best way to be in the know of the situation.

“Nigerians deserve the best. It is their right to own a passport if they can afford it. We will also ensure that our debts are cleared by November.

“My position remains that the delay in the process of obtaining the passport must end.”

Adepoju and Fisher assured the minister that all necessary resources and measures would be deployed to clear the backlog of passport applications.

Adepoju who revealed that the number of enrolments as of Thursday morning is now 200,000 across the country, said the NIS has secured enough booklets to clear the backlog.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

