Lagos Police Arrest Man For Stabbing his Friend Over Food

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A man identified as John has lost his life after his friend, Akinola Adeleye, allegedly stabbed him to death over an argument on who to pay for a plate of food.

According to reports, the incident happened in the Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the two men had a misunderstanding over who should pay for the plate of meal Akinola had eaten, and in the course of the argument that degenerated into a fight, Akinola stabbed John to death with a knife.

Some residents in the area said that the sad event happened two weeks ago on Idiagbon Street adjacent to the local government headquarters.

It was further gathered that the victim had been squatting in the suspect’s house when they had the fallout over who would pay for a plate of food.

A resident in the area, Ugochukwu, who narrated what happened, said, “It happened that Akinola went and ate a plate of food in their usual buka, and after eating, instead of paying, he asked them to add his bill to the account of his friend who wasn’t there with him at that time.

“So, when the victim went to eat at the local restaurant, they informed him that he owed them for the food his friend ate. He was surprised and angry that his friend would ask them to bill him without telling him about it.

“So, he quickly finished his meal and went home to confront his friend about the debt that was passed down to him. That was how they started quarrelling. As they were fighting over the matter, Akinola, out of anger, asked John to pack out of his house immediately but John refused, and the fight intensified.

“Before anyone knew what was happening, Akinola left the scene of the fight, rushed back with a knife and stabbed John. We had assumed the fight was over when Akinola left, only for us to see him rush at John with the knife.

“Before we could do anything, John was on the ground, and blood was gushing out from his body. Everywhere became scattered in confusion.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect had already been taken to the State Criminal Investigations Department.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

