Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Kogi Central: Senator Ohere Heads To Appeal Court, Confident Of Victory

By: Naija247news, New York

Date:

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Abubakar Ohere, has reacted to the tribunal judgement that nullified his election, saying he received the judgement with great shock.
Worrisome to him is the aspect bordering on the Tribunal’s decision that as respondent, he ought to have filed a cross-petition to be able to challenge votes in an election petition.
The Senator said he feels strongly that the decision is contrary to paragraph 15 of the first schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.
READ ALSO: Kogi Central: Tribunal Nullifies APC’s Victory, Declares Natasha Winner
In a press statement personally signed by him, he said, “As a matter of fact, I presented before the Tribunal through my team of lawyers, a decision of the Appellate Court which held that a respondent does not need to file a cross-petition to challenge votes in an election petition, if the ground for challenging the election is “majority of lawful votes”.
“While I am waiting for my team of lawyers to give me full details on the judgment, I urge all my supporters to be calm and peaceful as their mandate is not lost.
“I verily know that I have option of appealing to the Court of Appeal which I shall exercise after due consultation with my lawyers.
“I am confident that we shall triumph at the next floor of justice by pointing to areas where we strongly disagree with the ruling. Your mandate shall be protected.
“I urge my supporters not to be disturbed but to believe that we will get it right”, the statement reads.
The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the victory of Senator Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election.
The court further declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the February senatorial election.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Next article
Nigeria opposition to appeal verdict upholding Tinubu presidential win
Naija247news, New York
Naija247news, New Yorkhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month

Naija247news, New York -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has finally announced a...

Grammy Museum to launch 50 years of hip-hop exhibit featuring artifacts from Tupac, Biggie

Naija247news, New York -
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Museum announced Thursday...

APC Congratulates Tinubu On Court Win, Tells Nigerians To Join Nation-Building

Naija247news, New York -
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives...

Akpabio Hails Tribunal Verdict, Tells Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Govt

Naija247news, New York -
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the judgement...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Drake announces highly anticipated ‘For All the Dogs’ album will arrive this month

Music 0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has finally announced a...

Grammy Museum to launch 50 years of hip-hop exhibit featuring artifacts from Tupac, Biggie

Lifestyle News 0
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammy Museum announced Thursday...

APC Congratulates Tinubu On Court Win, Tells Nigerians To Join Nation-Building

Political parties 0
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights