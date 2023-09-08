Kogi Central: Senator Ohere Heads To Appeal Court, Confident Of Victory

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Abubakar Ohere, has reacted to the tribunal judgement that nullified his election, saying he received the judgement with great shock.

Worrisome to him is the aspect bordering on the Tribunal’s decision that as respondent, he ought to have filed a cross-petition to be able to challenge votes in an election petition.

The Senator said he feels strongly that the decision is contrary to paragraph 15 of the first schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.

In a press statement personally signed by him, he said, “As a matter of fact, I presented before the Tribunal through my team of lawyers, a decision of the Appellate Court which held that a respondent does not need to file a cross-petition to challenge votes in an election petition, if the ground for challenging the election is “majority of lawful votes”.

“While I am waiting for my team of lawyers to give me full details on the judgment, I urge all my supporters to be calm and peaceful as their mandate is not lost.

“I verily know that I have option of appealing to the Court of Appeal which I shall exercise after due consultation with my lawyers.

“I am confident that we shall triumph at the next floor of justice by pointing to areas where we strongly disagree with the ruling. Your mandate shall be protected.

“I urge my supporters not to be disturbed but to believe that we will get it right”, the statement reads.

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the victory of Senator Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election.

The court further declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the actual winner of the February senatorial election.

