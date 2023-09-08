Kano: Ganduje’s son loses at tribunal

The National/ State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, of the APC, challenging the victory of Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe of NNPP for Rimin Gado/Dawakin Tofa/ Tofa/ Federal House of Representatives Election held on March. 25, 2023.

Recall that the son of the former Kano State Governor, Abba Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had filed a petition, challenging the emergence of Abdulkadir-Jobe of the NNPP, as a member representing Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa and Tofa Constituency election, held on February 25, 2023.

Counsel to the Petitioner, Mr. Abdulgafar Murtala, urged the court to declare Umar, as the winner and set aside the INEC declaration that earlier announced Jobe as the winner.

He alleged that the Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa, and Tofa Constituency election was marred with irregularities, over-voting, and non-compliance, with the Electoral Act.

However, Counsel to NNPP, Ibrahim Wangida and Counsel to Jobe, Mr Auwal Sani, during the hearing urged the court to dismiss the petition, adding that the election was conducted, in accordance with the 2022 electoral act

Delivering judgment, the three-man Panel of Judges dismissed the petition for lack of merit. The panel also averred that the petitioner failed to present sufficient evidence to support the allegation raised.

To this extent, the tribunal awarded the sum of N200,000 to the respondents, jointly and severally.