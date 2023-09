The Benue North-East Senatorial Election Petitions Tribunal has sacked Senator Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and returned Senator Gabriel Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the senator-elect.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Udende as the winner of the Benue North-East senatorial election held on February 25.

Details later…