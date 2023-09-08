Menu
“I Knew He Won’t Win” – Wike Says Obi’s Supporters Don’t Know Politics

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept.8,2023.

The immediate past Governor of Rivers and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, don’t know politics.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has again given the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) two weeks to clear all the pending passport applications.

Ojo gave the directive at a meeting with Caroline Adepoju, Acting Comptroller-General of Immigration in Abuja on Thursday, September 7. Yinka Fisher, managing director of Iris Smart Technologies, the company in charge of the production of Nigerian passport booklets also attended the meeting.

The former Rivers helmsman said this on Thursday during an interview on Channels TV, a day after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upheld Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 2023 presidential election.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, publicly declared support for the All Progressives Congress, APC’s candidate, Tinubu and worked for his victory in Rivers State.

The former Governor has now been rewarded with an appointment as minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“I know that he [Obi] won’t win the election. Let me tell you the truth, I am a realist. For me, the way the election went, it was a tough election. I give it to INEC,” he said.

“Yes, as a young man, people would have preferred that he won but look at how the votes went.

“There is this generational change, the young people were tired. So, for them, the only hope they had was to vote for Obi as a younger person compared to other candidates.

“But unknown to them, that is not the reality of Nigerian politics. They didn’t take into cognisance that ethnicity is a factor.

“They didn’t take into cognisance that religion is a factor, not only competence; that is the reality of Nigerian politics.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Minister of Interior tells immigration to clear backlog of passport applications
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

