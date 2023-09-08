I did security guard in North America, — Tinubu woos Nigerians diaspora India

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, said that he was once a security guard but a good education and can-do attitude was the reason he became Nigeria’s president.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians living in India not to be despondent assuring that Nigeria is ready to accommodate all.

Tinubu said this in an interaction with Nigerians on Thursday evening in India which was contained in a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity.

Tinubu currently in India for the G-20 Summit advised Nigerian students in the Asian country to consider their education as a priority.

He said, “Good education brought me here and I am happy to stand before you here as the President of Nigeria. I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world, because of my education.

“When I joined them, I asked them, Do you have branches in Nigeria and they said, ‘We have a lot of clients that will take you if you want to go home.’ That’s how I got to Exxon Mobil and was a very successful accountant, auditor-general, and treasurer until I joined politics with a can-do attitude.

“You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all. It does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from.”

Tinubu urged Nigerians to use Nigeria’s diversity and unique culture to advance prosperity fo the benefit of all the citizens.

“We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, and unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity,” he said.