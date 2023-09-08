Menu
“I am bigger,better,richer than most men coming for me – Ashmusy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed why she is still single.

According to the skit maker, she is still single because she earns more than most of the men approaching her for a relationship.

Ashmusy disclosed this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Tell Your Story podcast hosted by Aloma Isaac Junior, aka Zicsaloma.

She said:

“With my status presently, most people [men] I meet, I ask them sometimes like, ‘How much do you earn in a month?’ So that I can compare because I want a man that is bigger than me.

“I want my man to be bigger than me; to be my head. To be way way richer than me like let my money be nothing compared to his, you know. But when I ask them [potential suitors about their earnings] and they tell me, even the ones that are doing good, I’m still doing better based on what I make [earn]. So at the end, it is still like I’m still on top. Most men I meet are making less than what I make in a month. And it feels bad because I want some that will make more.”

The skit maker also said the issue of women earning more than men is one of the reasons many celebrity marriages/relationships don’t last.  (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

