Security News

Gunmen set Catholic Parish residence ablaze, kill seminarian in Kaduna

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Catholic Parish house in Kamantan, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was on Thursday night set ablaze and a seminarian killed in an attack by gunmen.

The Parish in Kamantan is under the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the attackers stormed the parish house at about 8:00 p.m. and set it ablaze alongside a vehicle.

Sources told NAN that the deceased seminarian, Stephen Naman, died from the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the grasp of the attackers.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command Acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Alhassan, confirmed the incident to NAN. (NAN). (www.naija247news.com).

