G-20 Summit: Nigeria Ready To Accommodate All – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria is ready to accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic background.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The President stated this in India ahead of the G-20 Summit, where he shared his conviction with Nigerians during an interaction on Thursday.

“You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all. It does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from,” Tinubu was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

READ ALSO: Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

Calling on Nigerians to harness the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful tool for advancing prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens, Tinubu emphasised that the nation’s diversity must be leveraged to drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.

“We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible, if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity.

“We are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction,” he stated.

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, explained that Tinubu’s foreign policy thrust included four Ds, with one of them being Diaspora, which focuses on improving the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora receive at Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The issue of passport delays will be a thing of the past. You won’t have to wait indefinitely for your passports to be ready. Secondly, you are the first point of contact between Nigerians and other countries. We can’t grow beyond what our people project. That is why it is very important for you to project a consistently positive image of Nigeria online and offline,” he said.