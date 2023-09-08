Menu
Political parties

Every Aspect Of LP’s Petitions Was Trashed, Tanko Yunusa Faults Tribunal

By: Saraki Mohammed

Date:

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Tanko Yunusa, on Thursday, took a swipe at the President Election Petitions Court’s judgment that upheld the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Yunusa, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the Tribunal trashed all aspects of his party’s petition that challenged Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 poll.

In a 12-hour marathon judgement on Wednesday, the Tribunal threw out the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; as well as the petitions of Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Reacting to the verdict, the spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Yunusa said the Tribunal trashed every aspect of his party’s petitions.
“We would have preferred the judgment to be fair to all concerned but if you look at this particular case in study, every aspect of the petition was trashed deliberately and was justified by all kinds of poor omission,” he stated.
“Then, does it mean that those judgments were made on this petitioner because the judges are angry?” Yunusa queried.
Both Atiku and Obi have rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the Tribunal and vowed to approach the Supreme Court.

Saraki Mohammed
Saraki Mohammedhttp://punchng.com

